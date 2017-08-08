Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Theme Park’ for 27th year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been named the “World’s Most Beautiful Theme Park” by the National Amusement Park Historical Association.

According to Busch Gardens’ website, the park has held the title every year since 1990.

“Members have long praised Busch Gardens Williamsburg for its amazing setting with its world-class thrill rides and attractions surrounded by detailed European theming all nestled into a lush, rolling, forested landscape,” said National Amusement Park Historical Association Historian Jim Futrell. “As demonstrated by the survey results, it’s an atmosphere that is hard to duplicate anywhere else.”