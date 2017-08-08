2017 Redskins training camp – Day 13

RICHMOND, Va. – The rain held off so that the Redskins could get in their last full-speed practice as the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens is now just two days away.

As the days pile up, and anticipation for hitting someone that’s not your teammate reaches peak levels, tempers can flare. Over the past two days, minor scuffles have broken out but were quickly extinguished.

“I think we’re all emotional right now. This late in camp, I think people get a little bit emotional from time to time. It’s no different,” said head coach Jay Gruden. “We’ve had some pushing and shoving with the linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and outside backers, so it happens.”

Josh Norman, Ryan Kerrigan, and Kirk Cousins will get the ride of their lives with a NASCAR legend who rides for the Redskins. Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the No. 88 car will give the ‘Skins vets a ride in a two-seat car at Richmond Raceway.

Exciting day tomorrow @RichmondRaceway to promote the upcoming race. Follow along to see what we have going on! @Redskins #HTTR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 7, 2017

Earnhardt is stopping by the track in advance of next month’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Tuesday, the team will conduct a 1:35pm afternoon practice in pads. The Redskins’ preseason opener is Thursday at Baltimore – a game you can see on News 3.