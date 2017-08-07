Your Lego sculpture could be displayed in the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – If you’ve ever dreamed of having your work in a museum, here’s your chance!

If you have a creative or scientific mind, the Virginia Living Museum will host the My Own Creation (MOC) contest on select dates from August to September. People of all ages are encouraged to build an original Lego sculpture based on a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) theme as a part of their “Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks” exhibit.

The winning creations will be held and displayed by the Virginia Living Museum throughout the duration of the Nature Connects exhibit. Two prizes will be awarded for each competition: the “People’s Choice” award will go to the creation that earns the highest number of visitor votes, and the “VLM Pick” will be chosen by the Museum’s staff and volunteers. “People’s Choice” winners will receive a $25 Virginia Living Museum Gift Certificate, and “VLM Pick” winners will receive 2 Behind-the-Scenes tour tickets.

Click here to see a list of the official rules, dates and age ranges for the competition and suggestions for the STEAM themes.