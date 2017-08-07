Two dogs shot by pellet gun in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Humane Officers are investigating after receiving reports that two dogs were struck and injured by pellets shot from a pellet gun.

The dogs had been in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of 52nd Street.

A pet-sitter watching two dogs for a relative noticed on August 2 that one of the two dogs was injured and took the dog to a vet.

The next day, the pet-sitter noticed the second dog was injured, so that dog was also taken to the vet.

The vet told the pet-sitter that the dogs had both been struck by pellets from a pellet gun.

Both of the injuries are non-life threatening.

Norfolk Humane Officers are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with any information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.