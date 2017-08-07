Suffolk man found guilty of soliciting 16-year-old boy for oral sex

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man with a violent sex crime history was found guilty Monday of soliciting a 16-year-old boy for oral sex.

Randall Daughtrey was arrested in April and charged with the crime.

According to court documents, the crime started in November of 2016. Police say Daughtrey allegedly drove up beside the teen in the 200 block of Cullodan Street in his PT Cruiser, and offered him $50 in exchange for oral sex.

The teen told police he said no at the time, and went home.

Court records say the teen did not think much of the situation until Daughtrey approached him again in March. This time the teen said Daughtrey tried to get him to get inside the PT Cruiser.

The teen refused and went to leave, but told police he witnessed Daughtrey try to solicit another underage male walking nearby. According to court records, the teen “was afraid [Daughtrey was] going to start abducting juvenile males, and decided to call police.”

Daughtrey was positively identified in a photo line up.

News 3 dug deep and discovered Daughtrey was convicted of abducting, maliciously wounding and forcibly sodomizing a 12-year-old boy from Suffolk over 30 years ago.

Court paperwork shows Daughtrey maintained his innocence throughout the trial, but a jury found him guilty of the violent sex crimes, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Daughtrey was about 24-year-old at the time of the crime, and was supposed to get out of prison when he was around 74-years-old. However, a jailhouse source confirmed Daughtrey only served half of his prison sentence.

The abduction of a minor charge got Daughtrey put on Virginia’s Sex Offender Registry List, and but neighbors said they had no idea they were living next to a man with that type of criminal history.

Daughtrey is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13.

