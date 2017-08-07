Rita’s Italian Ice celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with 99 cent cones

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day!
Rita’s Italian Ice is selling their Frozen Custard cones for just 99 cents all day Tuesday.
Here are all the locations in Hampton Roads:
501 Kempsville Road
Suite 102
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Todd Shopping Center
2328 West Mercury Blvd.
Hampton, VA 23666
12286 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23606
4640 Shore Drive
Suite 111
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
5256 Providence Road
Suite B
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Walmart
2601 George Washington Memorial Highway
Yorktown, VA 23693
Click here to learn more about Rita’s and to see a menu of all they have to offer.