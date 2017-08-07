Rita’s Italian Ice celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with 99 cent cones

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day!

Rita’s Italian Ice is selling their Frozen Custard cones for just 99 cents all day Tuesday.

Celebrate at Rita's tomorrow, August 8th with 99 cent Frozen Custard cones all day! #GetYourCustardOn #NationalFrozenCustardDay pic.twitter.com/KnfwfR9nHn — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) August 7, 2017

Here are all the locations in Hampton Roads:

501 Kempsville Road

Suite 102

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Todd Shopping Center

2328 West Mercury Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23666

12286 Warwick Boulevard

Newport News, VA 23606

4640 Shore Drive

Suite 111

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

5256 Providence Road

Suite B

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Walmart

2601 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown, VA 23693

Click here to learn more about Rita’s and to see a menu of all they have to offer.