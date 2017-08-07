× Police want help finding man who they said cashed in lottery ticket after stealing it during a Chesapeake robbery

Chesapeake, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they say cashed in a winning lottery ticket that he allegedly stole during a robbery last month.

Monday Chesapeake Police issued pictures of the man taken from surveillance video during the apparent crimes.

They said back on July 29th he went into the Speedway convenience store on the 3200 block of Western Branch Blvd., implied he had a gun and demanded cash from the cashier.

Then on July 31st police said the same guy went into the 7-Eleven located down the street and robbed the place. They said in both situations the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in either situation.

Police said during the robbery at Speedway detectives learned that the suspect stole lottery tickets and cashed one in later in the day. They said video surveillance captured him at a store in Portsmouth cashing in the lottery ticket.

Police said if anyone has information about the identity of this individual they are encouraged to call, text or submit an on-line tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.