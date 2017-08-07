PENN & TELLER: FOOL US encore episode, Friday 8/11 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:32 am, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15PM, August 4, 2017

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Does This Trick Ring a Bell?” — Image Number: PEN407_2760.jpg — Pictured: Aiden Sinclair — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Does This Trick Ring a Bell?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

YOU CAN RING MY BELLAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Dyno Staats, Aiden Sinclair, Axel Adler and David Parr.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#407).  Original airdate 8/10/2017.