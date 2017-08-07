× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Some sunshine and a lot of showers and storms

<strong>Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast</strong>

For most of us, our wettest month of the year has been dry. As of mid day on Tuesday we hadn’t seen so much as a drop of rain at Norfolk International Airport during the first week of August. That is going to change in a big way.

A strong area of low pressure with a trailing cold from will cross the region this evening and overnight.

That will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms that will become more numerous by the Tuesday morning commute.

Some of us could see several inches of rain before things taper off toward mid day.

The bulk of the rain will be during the first part of the day, and we could see some sunshine break out in the afternoon. However, a lingering afternoon shower is not out of the question.

Then, we have a real treat on our hands for Wednesday. We expect plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Showers return Thursday afternoon and evening, ushering in a very soggy stretch of whether to end the work week and stick around for the weekend.



<strong>Weather & Health </strong>

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate



<strong>Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)</strong>

1918 Norfolk Record High Temp. 105°

1918 Salisbury Record High Temp. 106°

2003 F1 Tornado: York Co



