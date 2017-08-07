× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy and stormy start to the week… A warm front will stretch through the region today, followed by a cold front tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with several rounds of showers and storms possible. Rain chances will increase as we go through the day with the best chance for storms this evening and tonight. Strong to severe storms are expected. Our biggest threats will be localized flooding and strong gusty winds. Rain and storm chances will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Our threat for severe storms will drop tomorrow and rain chances will gradually taper off through the afternoon.

The cold front will linger to our south on Wednesday and Thursday. The exact location of the front will determine how much our rain chances will drop and how much sunshine we will see. As of now, it is looking like Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, with the lowest rain chances. Rain and storm chances will increase again closer to the weekend as the stationary front lifts north and our next cold front starts to move in.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (80%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the northwest Caribbean Sea. TS Franklin is centered about 265 miles east of Belize City and moving WNW at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras today, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon. Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast until the center reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula. Franklin could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs this evening.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Aug 7

Location: 17.1°N 84.2°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 7th

1918 Norfolk Record High Temp. 105°

1918 Salisbury Record High Temp. 106°

2003 F1 Tornado: York Co

