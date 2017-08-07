× First Warning Traffic – Monday traffic trouble and road work

COLONIAL PARKWAY:

From 9 a.m., Monday, August 7, to 3 p.m., Friday, August 11, the Colonial Parkway will be closed from K0 to K2 to include closure of the Rt. 17 access ramps. Work includes replacing joint sealant and repairing a few concrete spalls.

–

NORFOLK – A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and last approximately one month.

Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

The extended closure will allow Virginia Natural Gas to relocate utilities for the Military Highway CFI Project. Contractor crews will also work in this area during the closure to widen the road and install storm drainage.

–

I-64 EASTBOUND EXIT RAMP TO NORTHAMPTON BOULEVARD

NORFOLK– The I-64 East exit ramp (Exit 282) onto Northampton Boulevard will be closed Thursday night, August 10 starting at 8 p.m. and reopening the following morning at 5:00 a.m.

A signed detour will be in place and is as follows:

Motorists will continue past the Northampton exit 1.5 miles to Newtown Road (Exit 284B).

Re-enter back onto I-64 West (Exit 14B).

Continue back on I-64 West to Northampton/U.S. 13 (Exit 282)

–

PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Turnpike Road on the east side of the Frederick Boulevard intersection is scheduled to start August 8 and could last up to four months. A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Confederate Avenue to Turnpike Road.

Also the city of Portsmouth has full closures on London St, Water St and Glasgow St through September, Detours are in place.

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, August 4 to Friday, August 11

I-264 West: Single lane closure August 7-10 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between the Berkley Bridge and the Downtown Tunnel West. One lane will remain open at all times inside the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel eastbound open with a single lane closure August 7-9 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 5-12

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west August 6-10, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Full-ramp closures with signed detours on I-64, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. as follows: August 7-8: I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/250B) August 8: 20-minute temporary stoppage on the I-64 east on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard east August 9-10: I-64 west on- and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (250A/250B) August 10: 20-minute temporary stoppage on the I-64 west on-ramp from Route 143

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) August 6-10, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on August 6-10, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The Sunday night closure will not begin before 10 p.m. Detour in place.

20-minute stoppages on Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpass in both directions on August 6-10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound August 6-10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound August 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 12 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: August 12 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 9-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 11 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 12 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway and ramps from the Reversible Roadway to I-564 will be closed as follows: Reversible Roadway closed August 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The ramp to I-564 east will be closed August 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. The ramp to I-564 west will be closed August 9-10 from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The Reversible Roadway and ramps from the Reversible Roadway to I-564 will be closed as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, triple-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures starting near Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276) and ending near 4 th View Street (Exit 273) in Norfolk: Westbound August 7-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound August 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Triple-lane closures eastbound August 6-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-564 (Exit 276) and Tidewater Drive (Exits 277-A/277-B). The on-ramp from Little Creek Road to I-64 east will be closed August 6-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and a detour will be in place. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Tidewater Drive south (Exit 277) will be closed August 6-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and a detour will be in place.

Single-lane closures, triple-lane closures and ramp closures as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure eastbound August 7-10 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. between Exit 238 (Camp Peary) and Exit 242-A (VA-199 west/Williamsburg/Jamestown). Potential alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south August 6-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: August 11 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Southside: Full-ramp closures as follows. Ramps will not be closed at the same time, and detours will be in place: From I-664 north, the off-ramp to Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed August 6-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Pughsville Road on-ramps to I-664 north will be closed August 6-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full-ramp closures as follows. Ramps will not be closed at the same time, and detours will be in place:

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures, and ramp closures as follows: Dual-lane closures westbound August 9-10 from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. between Gate 3A and I-64 east. The Terminal Boulevard off-ramp will also be closed August 8. Dual-lane closures eastbound August 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Terminal Boulevard and I-64 east. The Terminal Boulevard on-ramp will be closed August 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel August 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures, and ramp closures as follows:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Dual-lane closures eastbound August 7-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound August 7-11 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur on I-64 west as well as the on-ramps and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) as follows: TRAFFIC SHIFT: I-64 West on-ramp and merge lane from Northampton are narrowed and a concrete barrier is installed. Please use caution when entering I-64 west from Northampton Boulevard.

Nightly lane closures will occur on I-64 west as well as the on-ramps and off-ramps at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282) as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 6-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. Sunday, August 6: A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue will begin at 9 p.m. and last approximately one month. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue. I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Robin Hood Rd (Exit 281B) will close Monday, August 7 – Thursday, August 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Alternating single-lane closures August 6-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. August 7 and ending no later than noon August 11 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting 7 a.m. August 7 and ending no later than 8 p.m. August 11 between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road.

Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures southbound between Exit 4 (Route 629) and Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: August 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Single-lane closures southbound between Exit 4 (Route 629) and Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane-closures southbound between Exit 11 (Route 58) and Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting 6:30 p.m. August 6 and ending no later than 5:30 a.m. August 11.

Alternating lane-closures southbound between Exit 11 (Route 58) and Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

US-301 (North Blue Star Highway), Sussex County: Full closure of North Blue Star Highway at St. John’s Church Road (Route 602) in both directions as follows: August 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Full closure of North Blue Star Highway at St. John’s Church Road (Route 602) in both directions as follows:

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest maintenance schedule information regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and VA164 MLK Expressway.

–

Back to Class! Currituck Ferry Switches to School Year Schedule Aug. 3

Additional runs help Knotts Island students get to/from classroomsThe Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be switching to its school year schedule on Thursday, Aug. 3.The fall schedule adjusts Monday-Friday departure times and adds an additional run in order to get Knotts Island students to and from their schools. The schedule will run until school ends on June 7, 2018.The new Monday-Friday schedule will be as follows: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 6:50 and 10 a.m., Noon, 2, 4:40 and 6:20 p.m. The schedule for weekends and holidays will be: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 7 and 10 a.m., Noon, 3 and 5 p.m.

–

Improved Bridges Coming to Halifax and Northampton Counties

RALEIGH – Major pavement and bridge rehabilitation work will begin next month on nearly nine miles of Interstate 95 in Halifax and Northampton counties. It will cover the interstate between Chockoyotte Creek and the Virginia State line.

In addition to the pavement work, the $16.8 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to Adams Construction Company of Roanoke calls for work on eight bridges across the two counties.

The locations of the Halifax County bridges in each direction are over U.S. 158, Becker Drive, CSX Railroad tracks and the Roanoke River.

The bridge work in Northampton County involves the I-95 North and South structures over the Roanoke River.

Work can begin as soon as August 28 and will be completed by October 2018. Additional vegetation work can continue through March 2019.

This was one of 16 highway and bridge project contracts recently awarded by the Department of Transportation. They were worth about $204.5 million, which was more than $13 million under DOT estimates.