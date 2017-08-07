Deltaville man killed in two-vehicle crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – A 79-year-old man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Deltaville on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, 79-year-old James Roland Pleasants was a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was traveling westbound on Route 33.

The vehicle slowed to make a left turn and was hit from behind by a 2004 Ford Focus.

Pleasants was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The investigation is still ongoing.