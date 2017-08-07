2017 Redskins training camp – Day 12

RICHMOND, Va. – Sunday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden wasn’t ready to discuss his team’s plans for its Thursday preseason opener at Baltimore. Perhaps he had a feeling things could change.

“No, we’re still in training camp, really,” Gruden said. “I think we’re going to handle today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) [as] training camp. Tuesday we’ll shorten down a little bit, Wednesday we’ll have a walkthrough, play Thursday.”

Sunday, second year receiver Josh Doctson injured his hamstring during the team’s afternoon practice. We expect to know more about the severity of the injury Monday.

Doctson, Washington’s first round draft pick in 2016, missed 14 of 16 games last season while dealing with achilles injuries.

Monday, the team will conduct a 10:35am walkthrough and a 3:00pm afternoon practice in pads. The Redskins’ preseason opener is Thursday at Baltimore – a game you can see on News 3.