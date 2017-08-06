‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams talks Hogs 2.0, playing through pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Pain won't stop the yardage gains. Bone bruises, knee injuries, foot ailments, have all been a part of five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams' career.

"Of course, it's painful, I wouldn't lie to you and say that it's not." said Williams. "That's the one thing you'll accept. The only thing you have to wager is if it's going to be detrimental to your health. If it's only pain that I've got to deal with, then I would feel less of a man if I let my team down because of the pain that I would endure."

Watch the full sit-down with the 'Skins All-Pro in the video above.