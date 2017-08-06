× First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon and evening

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking days of rain in your forecast.

The high pressure system that kept us dry today will move off the coast. Clouds will increase overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. A warm front will lift across the area Monday morning. We may see a little bit of sunshine Monday morning along with a shower. Shower and storms chances will increase into the afternoon. A cold front will then move through Monday night. There is a chance for some severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. The cold front will stall to our south, keeping a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. High pressure will begin to build in from the north. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday is looking mostly dry under partly cloudy skies.

Rain and storm chances continue into Sunday with a few more disturbances. Grab those umbrellas!

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. A slight chance for a shower late. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Showers and storms (70%). Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center will pass north of Honduras tonight and early Monday, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula on Monday afternoon. The system is forecast to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday. Max sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center, mainly to the northeast.

11:00 PM EDT Aug 6

Location: 16.4°N 83.0°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

An elongated area of low pressure located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing only limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while the system moves generally WNW across the tropical Atlantic at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

