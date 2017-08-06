2017 Redskins training camp – Day 11

RICHMOND, Va. – Five weeks from today, the Redskins will open the 2017 regular season at home against the Eagles. This Sunday will be spent fine-tuning the skills, and the roster, the burgundy and gold will put on the field September 10th.

Day 11 of Redskins training camp features a pair of practices: a 10:35am walkthrough and a 3:00pm afternoon practice in pads.

“Well, we start tinkering with people in different spots – first team, second team, third team, whatever it is,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admitted when discussing putting his 53-man roster together. “We try to get people reps so they can show what they can do. So, in your mind, you start to formulate a plan – your first-stringers, your core, key backups. In the meantime, you still have to get the younger guys some reps to see if they can somehow crack into that lineup. That’s what the preseason games are for and lengthy practices sometimes are for.”

Following an off day Friday, the Redskins returned to the field Saturday for a full-squad padded practice. Also returning to the field were a pair of offensive weapons: receivers Jamison Crowder and Maurice Harris, who had been limited by hamstring injuries during the past few days. Harris was a full participant in Saturday’s workout, while Crowder was still limited – not participating in 11-on-11 drills.

