NORFOLK, Va. – Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera trying to break into someone’s home.

It happened on June 9 in the 1100 block of Goff Street.

Surveillance footage shows the man kicking on the front and side door of the home.

After a few attempts, he ran away.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.