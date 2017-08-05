× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as humid with plenty of sunshine

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine. Not as humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (60%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching two areas in the tropics…

A strong tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea are showing signs of organization. Additional development of this system is possible

while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before it reaches the Yucatan peninsula late Monday or Tuesday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

An elongated area of low pressure located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has become a little better organized during the past 24 hours. Some additional slow development is possible during the next two to three days before the system encounters less favorable environmental conditions during the middle part of next week. This system is expected to move generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.