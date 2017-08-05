Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as humid with plenty of sunshine
Skies will clear tonight and dewpoints will continue to drop. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. Sunday will be much more comfortable with highs in the lower 80s and dew points in the low and mid 60s. Looks like a beautiful day in store!
We’re tracking a wet and stormy stretch of weather for next week. Grab those umbrellas! A low pressure system and cold front will approach from the west bringing showers and storms Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday in the mid and upper 80s. The rest of the week is looking unsettled with chances for showers and storms through Friday. Temperatures will be right at seasonable, or a bit below normal for this time of year. Highs mainly in the low and mid 80s. We should get a break on Wednesday from the rain, with showers and storms returning for the end of the week as a frontal system lifts northward.
Sunday: Plenty of sunshine. Not as humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (60%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
We are watching two areas in the tropics…
A strong tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea are showing signs of organization. Additional development of this system is possible
while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before it reaches the Yucatan peninsula late Monday or Tuesday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system tomorrow afternoon, if necessary.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)
An elongated area of low pressure located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has become a little better organized during the past 24 hours. Some additional slow development is possible during the next two to three days before the system encounters less favorable environmental conditions during the middle part of next week. This system is expected to move generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean at about 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)
