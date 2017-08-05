Skies will clear tonight and dewpoints will continue to drop. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. Sunday will be much more comfortable with highs in the lower 80s and dew points in the low and mid 60s. Looks like a beautiful day in store!

We’re tracking a wet and stormy stretch of weather for next week. Grab those umbrellas! A low pressure system and cold front will approach from the west bringing showers and storms Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday in the mid and upper 80s. The rest of the week is looking unsettled with chances for showers and storms through Friday. Temperatures will be right at seasonable, or a bit below normal for this time of year. Highs mainly in the low and mid 80s. We should get a break on Wednesday from the rain, with showers and storms returning for the end of the week as a frontal system lifts northward.