Passes on sale for Hampton Comicon 2017

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Comicon is returning to the Hampton Convention Center for its second year.

The one-day event will take place on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several artists will be at the event for signings and attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. There will also be a cosplay contest, a gaming area, panels and more.

VIP passes are $20, general admission passes are $10 and children 12 and under get in for free.

Click here to purchase passes.