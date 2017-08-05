Chesapeake’s Kenny Easley officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – The long journey after a long journey is complete.

Saturday night, Oscar Smith High School alumnus Kenny Easley became the 306th member of football’s finest fraternity as he was officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

News 3 was in Houston when Easley learned he’d been elected to the Hall of Fame as a senior inductee during Super Bowl 51 weekend in February.

Although he played in just 89 games over the course of only seven seasons, Easley is regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in football history. The Chesapeake native was voted to the Pro Bowl five of his seven seasons. Last summer, Easley was selected as the lone Senior Finalist for this year’s Hall of Fame election class nearly 30 years after playing his final game.

"I make this promise to each of you, that I will forever uphold the dignity and the pride of the men… [that have] worn this Gold Jacket." pic.twitter.com/gMBYKRoKuS — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

Now 59 years old, Easley starred for the Seahawks from 1981-87.