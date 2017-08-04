× Virginia launches military and veteran legal guide

NORFOLK, Va. – Attorney General Mark Herring and other military support leaders announced the launch of a military and veteran legal guide on Friday morning.

Military members and their families face a unique set of legal challenges, Herring said. They have to move a lot and when they get deployed, it’s not always easy to get answers on how to handle legal situations.

The 33-page guide is available online and in hard copy. It will help provide information on issues like taxes, employment, and family law.

“These men and women have done so much for us and for our country, that we owe it to them to support them, ease their transition back to civilian life, and meet their needs,” said Herring.