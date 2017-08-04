Two charged for burglaries of nine different Suffolk businesses

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two arrests have been made in connection with multiple business burglaries.

Tyreese D’Andrae Darden, 25, and Lauren Raven Outland, 24, both of Suffolk, have each been charged with multiple counts of Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and several additional charges related to a number of recent burglaries in nine different locations. The locations include the following:

Kings Fork Diesel Truck Service, 3600 block of Pruden Boulevard, early morning hours of July 21, 2017

River Stone Chophouse, 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard, early morning hours of July 24, 2017

Vintage Tavern, 1900 block of Governors Pointe Drive, early morning hours of July 24, 2017

Saunders Supply Company, Inc., 5800 block of Godwin Boulevard, early morning hours of July 28, 2017

Brinkley’s Wrecker Service, LLC, 100 block of Dill Road, early morning hours of July 31, 2017

Derl’z Restaurant & Pub, 400 block of East Pinner Street, early morning hours of July 31, 2017

M & R Seafood, 800 block of West Constance Road, early mornings hours of August 1, 2017

Tidewater Wholesalers, Inc., 700 block of West Constance Road, early morning hours of August 1, 2017

Advance Auto Parts, 1500 block of North Main Street, early morning hours of August 3, 2017

The total number of warrants for both offenders is 90 at this time.

The Suffolk Police Department has reported that the Chesapeake Police Department has also placed charges against both subjects related to an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction. Darden is wanted for 12 felonies and Outland is wanted for 10 felonies, both on burglary related charges.

Darden and Outland are both currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.