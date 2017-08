SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer struck a Norfolk Southern Railway train trestle in the 1300 block of Holland Road, according to police.

Dispatchers received the call Friday just before 12 p.m.

The tractor trailer remained on scene and there were no injuries.

The roadway is completely closed at the location until Norfolk Southern Railway staff can confirm the safety of the trestle.

Public works stuff are placing detours in the area.

The incident is under investigation.