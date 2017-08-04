The “last art” of conversation and how it impacts dating on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  In this day and age, successful  communication is crucial, especially when it comes to online dating. Award-winning  author, Celeste Headlee shares insights from a comprehensive study of conversations by PlentyofFish.com as well as strategies from her new book, We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter.