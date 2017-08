“The British Invasion” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE WINCHESTERS FIND KELLY KLINE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) get a lead on Kelly Kline’s (guest star Courtney Ford) whereabouts. Mick (guest star Adam Fergus) drops by the bunker unexpectedly and decides to join the hunt. John Showalter directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1217). Original airdate 4/6/2017.