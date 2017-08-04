Service members killed in Afghanistan ID’d as Army soldiers from Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Department of Defense has identified two U.S. Army soldiers killed August 2 in an attack on a NATO mission convoy in Afghanistan.

The DoD says a vehicle-borne improved explosive device detonated near their convoy and both soldiers died as a result of their injuries.

They have been identified as Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana; and Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina. Both were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

