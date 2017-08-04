× Neighbors concerned about speedsters in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. – Speeding is a problem in most cities, but neighbors in Ghent believe it’s a persistent problem and getting more dangerous.

Currently, there are dips and stop signs on Manteo Street, but neighbors in the area say the attempts don’t appear to be working.

“Cars just fly over them and ruin the bottoms of their cars. It’s all the time,” said Ardy Effendi, who lives off Spotswood. He said he and his roommate will hear the scraping sound all day.

James Hailey has lived in Ghent for 20 years and wishes something could be done.

“People don’t care. They jump the dip. Motorcycles, cars, they speed all the time down the road. I see the back of their cars lift up,” said Hailey.

Hailey walks his dog a few times a day and believes in being more cautious than not. He picks up his dog just in case saying some people slow down, but some people don’t.

Manteo Street runs parallel with Colley Avenueand Colonial Avenue and people in the area take Manteo Street to shave time off their drive.

“They definitely think it’s a shortcut, but people find out it’s not so much with the dips. And they pick up speed just going across and it’s crazy,” said Effendi.

Ghent is known for being walkable and bikeable, but Effendi said he avoids Manteo when he’s biking because of how dangerous it is.

Moving forward, he and James believe police presence will help stop the speedsters.