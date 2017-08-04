× Man accused of killing child in Newport News to be sentenced

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter is being sentenced Friday.

Newport News Police say the then 23-year-old Carl Cottee killed 4-year-old Madyson Van Cleave.

In 2013, police responded to a home in the 800 block of Sundown Lane where Madison was found unresponsive.

The child’s mother was not home at the time.

Investigators said Cottee was babysitting.

Cottee told investigators she had fallen down the stairs.

However, officials said her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

