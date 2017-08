“Ethiopia” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

HOOTEN AND LADY ALEX COME TO ELLA’S AID WHEN SHE DISAPPEARS — When Ella (Jessica Hynes) is kidnapped in Ethiopia, Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) and Hooten (Michael Landes) head to Africa where they must escape bandits in order to solve a mystery of epic proportions. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Andy Hay directed the episode written by Karla Crome (#105). Original airdate 8/7/2017.