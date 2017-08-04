× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A small cool down this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a cold front for the weekend… Today will be a very typical early August day for us. Temperatures will start near 70 this morning and reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible but severe storms are not expected. Temperatures will return to the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. Isolated showers and storms are possible but this front will not be a major rain maker. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and drop into the low 80s Sunday. Humidity will drop behind the front on Sunday. We will see a blend of sun and clouds for most of the weekend. Get ready for a cloudy and soggy stretch next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching two areas in the tropics…

A large and complex area of disturbed weather, associated with a broad low pressure system, extends from about 400 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands to about 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual consolidation and development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to move toward the west or WNW at 10 to 15 mph for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A strong tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of clouds and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development by Sunday over the western Caribbean Sea and by early next week over the Bay of Campeche while the disturbance moves west or WNW at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 4th

1975 F1 Tornado: Wicomico Co

1991 F1 Tornado: Brunswick Co

2000 Flash Flooding: Eastern Coastal Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.