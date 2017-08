PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The City of Portsmouth is holding an end of summer drive-thru recycling event.

The event will take place Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at I.C. Norcom High School.

Participants can drop off old electronics, bring documents to shred and drop off certain hazard waste materials for collection.

It is free and open to the public.

Here’s a list of items that can be dropped off at the collection site: