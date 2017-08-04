× First Warning Traffic – Friday traffic delays and weekend road closures

NORFOLK – A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, and last approximately one month.

Detours for motorists traveling east and west on Robin Hood Road will direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.

The extended closure will allow Virginia Natural Gas to relocate utilities for the Military Highway CFI Project. Contractor crews will also work in this area during the closure to widen the road and install storm drainage.

PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Turnpike Road on the east side of the Frederick Boulevard intersection is scheduled to start August 8 and could last up to four months. A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Confederate Avenue to Turnpike Road.

Also the city of Portsmouth has full closures on London St, Water St and Glasgow St through September, Detours are in place.

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, August 4 to Friday, August 11

I-264 West: Single lane closure August 7-10 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between the Berkley Bridge and the Downtown Tunnel West. One lane will remain open at all times inside the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel westbound open with alternating lane closures August 6-7 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel eastbound open with a single lane closure August 7-9 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 30-August 5

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: August 2-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound August 4 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound August 5 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: August 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west: August 4 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 30-August 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Back to Class! Currituck Ferry Switches to School Year Schedule Aug. 3

Additional runs help Knotts Island students get to/from classroomsThe Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be switching to its school year schedule on Thursday, Aug. 3.The fall schedule adjusts Monday-Friday departure times and adds an additional run in order to get Knotts Island students to and from their schools. The schedule will run until school ends on June 7, 2018.The new Monday-Friday schedule will be as follows: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 6:50 and 10 a.m., Noon, 2, 4:40 and 6:20 p.m. The schedule for weekends and holidays will be: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 7 and 10 a.m., Noon, 3 and 5 p.m. The Currituck-Knotts Island route was established in the fall of 1962 specifically to ease the commute for Knotts Island students. It saves students and parents from taking a long, circuitous route through Virginia to get to and from the Currituck mainland.

Improved Bridges Coming to Halifax and Northampton Counties

RALEIGH – Major pavement and bridge rehabilitation work will begin next month on nearly nine miles of Interstate 95 in Halifax and Northampton counties. It will cover the interstate between Chockoyotte Creek and the Virginia State line.

The highway improvements will include the ramps to and from the N.C. Welcome Center, with shoulder widening and guardrail installation also taking place where necessary.

In addition to the pavement work, the $16.8 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to Adams Construction Company of Roanoke calls for work on eight bridges across the two counties.

The bridge rehabilitation consists of new epoxy deck overlay on two bridges to prevent water from seeping into the structure. The other bridges will undergo minor concrete repairs and joint replacements, in addition to having their decks sealed in order to extend their life.

The locations of the Halifax County bridges in each direction are over U.S. 158, Becker Drive, CSX Railroad tracks and the Roanoke River.

The bridge work in Northampton County involves the I-95 North and South structures over the Roanoke River.

Work can begin as soon as August 28 and will be completed by October 2018. Additional vegetation work can continue through March 2019.

This was one of 16 highway and bridge project contracts recently awarded by the Department of Transportation. They were worth about $204.5 million, which was more than $13 million under DOT estimates.