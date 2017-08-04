2017 Redskins training camp – Day 9

RICHMOND, Va. – After four straight days on the field, the Redskins enjoy their second off day of training camp Friday.

“We went two days in a row (Monday and Tuesday) pretty hard in pads and very few times do you go three full days in a row in pads,” head coach Jay Gruden explained. The team did not suit-up in pads Wednesday, as it held a special teams practice in the afternoon, before putting the pads back on Thursday.

The ‘Skins will be back on the field Saturday for a 1:30pm practice. It’s also fan appreciation day at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ Home of the Redskins, will have live coverage on-air and online Saturday from training camp.