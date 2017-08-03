Yorktown Beach could soon cost visitors 

Posted 12:35 pm, August 3, 2017, by

YORKTOWN, Va. – Fun in the sun at the beach could soon cost you. 
A York County supervisor recently brought up the idea of charging people to use the Yorktown Beach.

According to minutes from the July 18th meeting, supervisor Walter Zaremba suggested looking at a possible entry fee to help cover maintenance cost of the beach and the Riverwalk Landing. 

Zaremba stated that the county spends a large amount of money to maintain the beach, according to the minutes. 
Other supervisors News 3 spoke with oppose the idea because the beach is meant for everyone. 
They said charging a fee would run people off and hurt tourism. 
Someone beach goers tell us they agree with with the opposition. 

Beachgoers say they would like drive to a nearby beach that doesn’t have a cost.