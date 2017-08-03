Yorktown Beach could soon cost visitors
YORKTOWN, Va. – Fun in the sun at the beach could soon cost you.
A York County supervisor recently brought up the idea of charging people to use the Yorktown Beach.
According to minutes from the July 18th meeting, supervisor Walter Zaremba suggested looking at a possible entry fee to help cover maintenance cost of the beach and the Riverwalk Landing.
Zaremba stated that the county spends a large amount of money to maintain the beach, according to the minutes.
Other supervisors News 3 spoke with oppose the idea because the beach is meant for everyone.
They said charging a fee would run people off and hurt tourism.
Someone beach goers tell us they agree with with the opposition.
Beachgoers say they would like drive to a nearby beach that doesn’t have a cost.