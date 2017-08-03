× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the 90s again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice but warm day… We will see a blend of sun and clouds again today but rain chances will remain slim. Temperatures will start near 70 this morning and warm to near 90 this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel more like the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will return to the low 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will mix in for Friday with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will slip into the mid 80s but it will remain muggy. We are tracking a cold front that will build in for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday as the front moves in. The front is expected to linger for Sunday, keeping a chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect near normal temperatures Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A drop to the low 80s will move in Sunday behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a large area of showers and thunderstorms near the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form by early next week over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. This system is forecast to move toward the west or WNW at 10 to 15 mph for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

