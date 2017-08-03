‘Skins scoop: Vernon Davis compares Kirk Cousins to Peyton Manning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - While some Redskins fans question whether or not quarterback Kirk Cousins is worthy of the elite QB company of which he a part by virtue of his salary (he's due to be paid $23.9 million in 2017 - only Derek Carr, Andrew Luck and Drew Brees will be paid more this season.), 'Skins tight end Vernon Davis puts Cousins in even more elite company.

"You have a guy like Kirk who is a true leader in the locker room and out of the locker room," Davis, entering his 12th NFL season, told News 3. "I look at a guy like Peyton Manning who I had the opportunity to spend time with in Denver; Kirk is a resemblance of Peyton. He does all the things that Peyton did when he was playing and i applaud him for that."

Davis was a part of the 2015 Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, a squad quarterbacked by Manning. Peyton, who retired after Denver's world title, is a 5-time NFL most valuable player who is a lock to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Upon his retirement, Manning held the NFL records for career passing yards and career touchdowns.

Peyton, who entered the league in 1998, went 22-and-19 in his first 41 NFL starts (not including the postseason). Cousins is 19-21-and-1 in his first 41 (not including the postseason).

Cousins is 0-and-1 as a starting QB in the playoffs. Manning didn't win his first postseason game until his sixth year as a starter.