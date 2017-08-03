‘Skins scoop: Mitch Brown discusses Redskins backs and receivers

RICHMOND, Va. - From the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center, WTKR's Mitch Brown dishes on the group of players fighting to make the 53-man roster. Running backs and wide outs are the positions highlighted. Plus, Mitch points out ways in which the Redskins can improve the league's 28th-worst defense.
