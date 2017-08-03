× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Some weekend changes

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

First the good news: things are looking drier for the weekend.

The bad news: it’s looking pretty soggy as we head into the work week.

A cold front will cross the region this weekend, bringing a few storms and some relief from the heat and humidity on Sunday.

Before that cold front gets here, a trough of low pressure could bring us a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. But it looks like most of us will stay dry.

The extra cloud cover will help keep the temperatures down a few degrees. Most of us will top out in the mid-80s.

As the cold front approaches, a few showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon. But we have lowered our rain chances to around 30%.

And rain chances and temperatures are even lower on Sunday. We are expecting highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance for wet weather.

But a stubborn storm system will move in for the workweek, bringing us a good chance for storms on Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Keep that umbrella close by.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/