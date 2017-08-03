Food spoiled at OBX Lifeline Food Pantry, says they’re struggling to feed families amid power outage

RODANTHE, N.C – The power outage on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands has been going on for a week.

The power has now been restored , however the damage is already done for some facilities.

The OBX Lifeline Food Pantry helps many people on Hatteras Island, but they tell News 3 they’ve been forced to throw away hundreds of pounds of perishable food items.

“If you look at our beef freezer, that’s the least amount of food we’ve had in there in a year,” said Pastor Wade Weigel for Lifeline Outreach Ministries OBX, Inc. “There are bare shelves in all seven of the pantry’s freezers and refrigerators.”

They say much of their meat and produce has either gone bad or was quickly cooked before it spoiled.

“We were able to bless the first responders, the police department, the fire department, the bridge crews, the electric co op, and their support teams that have come over from all over,” Weigel said.

The OBX Lifeline Food Pantry normally serves around 200 families in July every year, but since the power outage the number has doubled.

Perishable food items not only is limited at the pantry, but for the new local grocery stores, too.

“They’re having to replace, too. They’re bringing in truck loads and truck loads of food down, but that food is going out as fast as it can come in,” continued Pastor Weigel.

Now the pantry is cutting into their winter stock that will soon become a problem.

Many businesses are closed in the winter and a lot of people aren’t making an income to buy food.

“That supply is gone now and we as a food pantry are distributing food that we put away for such times,” said Weigel.

Although the power will soon be restored on Hatteras Island, OBX Lifeline Food Pantry added it’s going to take some time to restock their shelves for the winter months. They’re asking the community for donations.