First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and land closures overnight

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM

PORTSMOUTH – A full closure of Turnpike Road on the east side of the Frederick Boulevard intersection is scheduled to start August 8 and could last up to four months. A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Confederate Avenue to Turnpike Road.

Also the city of Portsmouth has full closures on London St, Water St and Glasgow St through September, Detours are in place.

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES SCHEDULE Friday, July 28 to Friday, August 4

I-264 East: Single lane closure August 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between MLK Expressway and Effingham Street. All lanes will remain open at the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between Midtown Tunnel westbound and London Boulevard July 30-August 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Ramps to VA164 West and Port Norfolk will be closed. Motorists are advised to follow the detour. Take U.S. 58 West to the ramp to London Boulevard East to the ramp to VA164 West to complete the detour.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 30-August 5

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 30-August 3, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 31-August 3, starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full-ramp closures on I-64, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. as follows: August 1-2: I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/250B) I-64 east on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard east August 3: I-64 west on- and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A/250B) I-64 west on-ramp from Jefferson Ave east and west Segment II: Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 31-August 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. 20-minute stoppages on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 31-August 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 30-August 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. Eastbound August 2-3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News: August 2-3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25 th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News: August 2-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound July 30-August 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound August 4 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound August 5 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: July 31-August 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 2-3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Westbound starting past Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273) in Norfolk: July 30-August 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound August 1-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Little Creek Road (Exit 276-C) and Tidewater Drive (Exit 277-A).

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: In both directions July 30-August 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Exit 227 (Old Stage Road) and Exit 242-A (VA-199 west/Williamsburg/Jamestown). At the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south July 30-August 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: At the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west: July 30-August 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 4 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. In both directions July 31-August 3 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Exit 1-A (I-64 west) and Exit 5 (35 th Street/Warwick Boulevard).

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel August 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Dual-lane closures eastbound July 31-August 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound July 31-August 3 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 30-August 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. July 31 and ending no later than noon August 4 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting 7 a.m. July 31 and ending no later than 8 p.m. August 4 between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions between Exit 11 (Route 58) and Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting 6:30 p.m. July 30 ending no later than 5 a.m. August 4.

Back to Class! Currituck Ferry Switches to School Year Schedule Aug. 3

Additional runs help Knotts Island students get to/from classroomsThe Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be switching to its school year schedule on Thursday, Aug. 3.The fall schedule adjusts Monday-Friday departure times and adds an additional run in order to get Knotts Island students to and from their schools. The schedule will run until school ends on June 7, 2018.The new Monday-Friday schedule will be as follows: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 6:50 and 10 a.m., Noon, 2, 4:40 and 6:20 p.m. The schedule for weekends and holidays will be: From Currituck: 6, 9 and 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 7 and 10 a.m., Noon, 3 and 5 p.m. The Currituck-Knotts Island route was established in the fall of 1962 specifically to ease the commute for Knotts Island students. It saves students and parents from taking a long, circuitous route through Virginia to get to and from the Currituck mainland.

Improved Bridges Coming to Halifax and Northampton Counties

RALEIGH – Major pavement and bridge rehabilitation work will begin next month on nearly nine miles of Interstate 95 in Halifax and Northampton counties. It will cover the interstate between Chockoyotte Creek and the Virginia State line.

The highway improvements will include the ramps to and from the N.C. Welcome Center, with shoulder widening and guardrail installation also taking place where necessary.

In addition to the pavement work, the $16.8 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to Adams Construction Company of Roanoke calls for work on eight bridges across the two counties.

The bridge rehabilitation consists of new epoxy deck overlay on two bridges to prevent water from seeping into the structure. The other bridges will undergo minor concrete repairs and joint replacements, in addition to having their decks sealed in order to extend their life.

The locations of the Halifax County bridges in each direction are over U.S. 158, Becker Drive, CSX Railroad tracks and the Roanoke River.

The bridge work in Northampton County involves the I-95 North and South structures over the Roanoke River.

Work can begin as soon as August 28 and will be completed by October 2018. Additional vegetation work can continue through March 2019.

This was one of 16 highway and bridge project contracts recently awarded by the Department of Transportation. They were worth about $204.5 million, which was more than $13 million under DOT estimates.