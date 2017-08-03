2017 Redskins training camp – Day 8

RICHMOND, Va. – As the eighth day of training camp commences, the scope fixates on Baltimore. Thursday’s practice marks exactly one week until the preseason opener for the Redskins.

After yesterday’s afternoon of special teams emphasis, the team will get back to the normal 10:35am walkthrough and the 3:00pm practice.

After the morning walkthrough’s on Wednesday, All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams said his first seven years in Washington were a wild ride.

“It’s been pretty much a roller coaster. We’ve had some great times, we’ve had some bad times, but the good thing about football is every six months it all recycles and starts over,” said Williams.

” Everybody’s on a clean slate, everybody is 0-0. We have a lot of talent on this team, and we have a lot of confidence.”

‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed’s visit to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson revealed nothing “earth shattering”. The Pro Bowl tight end continues to nurse pain/soreness in his big toe.

