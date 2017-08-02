Woman injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of 76th St. Wednesday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female victim appearing to be in her mid- to late-50s suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Medics transported her to a local hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators believe this shooting is an incident of domestic violence. A suspect has been detained and is being questioned by detectives.

There is no information on the identities of the victim or a suspect.

