Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, more humidity, and a bit warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity gradually increase… Temperatures will start in the 60s and low 70s this morning, a bit warmer and not as refreshing as yesterday morning. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mixture of sun and clouds today. Rain chances will remain slim.

The remnants of Emily will move NE off of the Carolina coast today. We will see a higher risk for rip currents along the VA and NC coast. The rain and wind will stay over the Atlantic.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds again tomorrow with highs warming to near 90. More clouds will mix in for Friday with highs near normal, in the mid to upper 80s. We are tracking a cold front set to move in on Saturday, increasing our chance for scattered showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Emily is a post-tropical system and will continue to drift NE off of the East Coast over the next few days.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 2nd

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

