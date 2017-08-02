Seniors will get free admission to the Virginia Zoo in August and September

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is bringing back Senior Wednesdays for the summer!

Starting August 2, anyone age 62 and older will receive free admission to the Virginia Zoo every Wednesday in August and September from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There are many in this community who haven’t been to the Zoo for 50 years, or more,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “This is a great opportunity to come and see just how much the Zoo has been transformed, and see how our efforts for plants and animals make for a beautiful day.”

On September 12, the Zoo will host Senior Discovery Day, where seniors can enjoy a catered lunch, visits from the Zoo’s animal ambassadors and more for just $11.

The Zoo has wheelchairs for rent as well as ample seating opportunities throughout the exhibits, guided tours and a wheelchair-friendly train for those with limited mobility.

Seniors must provide a valid ID as proof of age.

