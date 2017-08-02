Search underway in South China Sea for U.S. Navy Sailor missing from USS Stethem

SOUTH CHINA SEA – A search is underway for a U.S. Navy Sailor reported missing Tuesday from the USS Stethem.

The Sailor, who is not being identified at this time, was reported missing while the ship was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea.

The USS Stethem reported a man overboard at approximately 9 a.m., according to a U.S. 7th Fleet press release. Multiple searches were conducted inside the ship but the Sailor has not been located.

The USS Stehem is being assisted by the USNS Amelia Earhart, USNS Vice Admiral K.R. Wheeler, and a U.S. Navy P-3 aircraft. Additionally, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships JS Izumo and JS Sazanami are searching the area with helicopters from Izumo.

The Joint Personnel Recovery Center Hawaii is also assisting with this search.