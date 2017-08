NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:43 a.m. to find a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics responded and transported the man to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.