Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Steamy, then stormy

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It’s August and mother nature is making sure that we know it. After a mild start to the month on Tuesday, heat and humidity made a comeback on Wednesday and it will be even hotter and even muggier on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

The good news is a cold front is on the way to bring us some relief.

The bad news is it will also bring us showers and storms for the weekend.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible by Friday afternoon ahead of the main system.

But it looks like the cold front will move in on Saturday and stick around for Sunday.

That means a good chance for wet weather both days this weekend.

And we will have storm chances on Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday of next week!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

