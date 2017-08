SUFFOLK, Va. – The Career Center of the Triad is hosting a Mega Hiring Event on Wednesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Suffolk Workforce Center.

The cable company Spectrum is looking for outside sales reps to hire for over 50 job openings.

The event and parking are free to the public. Job seekers will be able to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers.

Suffolk Workforce Center is located at 157 N. Main Street.