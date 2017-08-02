Historic St. Luke’s Church to hold 17th-century benefit concert September 9

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Not into whatever’s popular on the radio these days? Go back in time and enjoy the soothing sounds of the 17th century!

Historic St. Luke’s Church will host a 17th-century benefit concert by the Locrian Consort during the 17th Century Isle of Wight County: A Living History Event September 9 at 4 p.m. Proceeds from the benefit concert will help support the Educational Program at Historic St. Luke’s.

The concert will be a rare blend of presenting ancient music in an educational and entertaining manner. The Locrian Consort will showcase little-known period instruments including the sackbut, krumhorn and gemshorn.

Tickets are $15 per person and it is highly recommended they be purchased in advance. They also include complimentary access to the rest of the day’s events except the Silver Hand Meadery Mead Tasting Fundraiser, which is a separate, ticketed event.

St. Luke’s is Virginia’s Oldest Church built in the 17th century. Historic St. Luke’s Restoration was established in 1954 and is an educational nonprofit that aims to preserve, protect and promote the history of the church.

Seating and tickets are limited. Click here to learn more about Historic St. Luke’s and here to reserve your tickets.

When: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Where: Historic St. Luke’s Church, 14477 Benn’s Church Blvd., Smithfield, Va. 23430