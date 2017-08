HAMPTON, Va. – Residents of an apartment building in Hampton were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak on Wednesday morning.

Hampton Fire & Rescue says calls reporting the gas leak were received at approximately 9:51 a.m.

Crews have responded to the apartment building at 100 Doolittle Road and were able to secure the leak.

Residents have been allowed back into the building.

